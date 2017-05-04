Man accused of running over woman's arm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of running over woman's arm

picture by PBSO picture by PBSO

A man faces charges after being accused of pushing a woman out of a vehicle and running over her arm.

A Delray Beach police officer, responding to the call of a disturbance Wednesday night, said he found a woman with tire tracks on her left arm and multiple lacerations all over her arms and knees.

He spoke with a witness who said the woman told her that the man had pushed her out of the vehicle and ran over her arm.

The witness also said she saw the driver return after the incident and tried to get the woman back in his vehicle but he ended up leaving the scene.

Police have arrested Jeffery Carter, 39, and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

