A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

A man faces charges after being accused of pushing a woman out of a vehicle and running over her arm.

A Delray Beach police officer, responding to the call of a disturbance Wednesday night, said he found a woman with tire tracks on her left arm and multiple lacerations all over her arms and knees.

He spoke with a witness who said the woman told her that the man had pushed her out of the vehicle and ran over her arm.

The witness also said she saw the driver return after the incident and tried to get the woman back in his vehicle but he ended up leaving the scene.

Police have arrested Jeffery Carter, 39, and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

