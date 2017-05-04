All lanes back open on I-95 in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All lanes back open on I-95 in Jupiter

picture by BOB LEAK, WPTV picture by BOB LEAK, WPTV

JUPITER, Fla. - Drivers in Jupiter experienced heavy delays Thursday morning at Interstate 95 near Indiantown Road after a multi-vehicle crash. 

Jupiter police said the wreck occurred at about 7:30 a.m.

All lanes were back open just before 10 a.m.

Police say there are injuries involved from the wreck.

