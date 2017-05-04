Bombay Sapphire gin recalled for mistakenly containing 154-proof alcohol

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin have been recalled in Canada because of a potentially dangerous labeling mistake.

Many 1.14-liter bottles of the popular liquor sold in Ontario have been pulled from shelves because their labels indicated they contained 40-percent alcohol content (80 proof) but they actually contained 77-percent alcohol content (154 proof).

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario issued the recall this week, stating, "This product is not safe for consumption."

The recall comes shortly after bottles of Georgian Bay vodka were pulled from Canadian shelves because they were mislabeled as containing 40-percent alcohol when they actually contained 81-percent alcohol.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.