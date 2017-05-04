Delray business finalist in coolest office award - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray business finalist in coolest office award

This story may make a lot of you jealous. Woo Creative in Delray Beach is a finalist for the South Florida Business Journal’s coolest office award.

The marketing firm posted a video on Facebook promoting its office because the winner is chosen by fans.

Woo has a climbing wall, a kitchen stocked with Delray products and desks built by employees.

Of the top ten finalists, Woo Creative is the only small business.

Click here to vote for Woo before midnight Friday. 

