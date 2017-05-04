Boynton police launch Mother's Day diaper drive - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton police launch Mother's Day diaper drive

The Boynton Beach police department has a challenge for you this Mother’s Day.

It wants to double the number of diapers and wipes it collected during last year’s inaugural drive. That means this year’s goal is 22,000 diapers.

Donations go to women living in AVDA’s domestic violence shelter.

Drop off diapers and wipes 24-7 at the Boynton Beach police department lobby between now and Mother’s Day (May 14), or donate online by clicking here.

