Boynton police launch Mother's Day diaper drive

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The Boynton Beach police department has a challenge for you this Mother’s Day.

It wants to double the number of diapers and wipes it collected during last year’s inaugural drive. That means this year’s goal is 22,000 diapers.

Donations go to women living in AVDA’s domestic violence shelter.



Drop off diapers and wipes 24-7 at the Boynton Beach police department lobby between now and Mother’s Day (May 14), or donate online by clicking here.