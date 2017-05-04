FPL holds drill as hurricane season approaches - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FPL holds drill as hurricane season approaches

Story Video: Click here

With hurricane season less than a month away, first responders are preparing for whatever may come our way.

This week Florida Power & Light is conducted its annual storm drill, which involves more than 3,000 employees across the state.

 

At the company’s command center in Riviera Beach, the drill was as close to real as possible. During Hurricane Matthew in 2016, more than a million customers lost power.

Thanks to a nearly $3 billion investment and strategic crew positioning, the company says it was able to restore power to 99 percent of those affected in two full days.

New technology was put on display Thursday, showing off the company’s ability to identify areas without power.

New smart meters now allow for crews to “ping” the meter, telling them whether there is power available or not.

The technology proved its worthiness they say, because in 2005 during Hurricane Wilma crews had to drive house- by-house to find out if someone had power.

FPL has various resources on their website www.FPL.com/storm to prepare for hurricanes.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.