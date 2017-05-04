FPL holds drill as hurricane season approaches

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

With hurricane season less than a month away, first responders are preparing for whatever may come our way.

This week Florida Power & Light is conducted its annual storm drill, which involves more than 3,000 employees across the state.

At the company’s command center in Riviera Beach, the drill was as close to real as possible. During Hurricane Matthew in 2016, more than a million customers lost power.

Thanks to a nearly $3 billion investment and strategic crew positioning, the company says it was able to restore power to 99 percent of those affected in two full days.

New technology was put on display Thursday, showing off the company’s ability to identify areas without power.

New smart meters now allow for crews to “ping” the meter, telling them whether there is power available or not.

The technology proved its worthiness they say, because in 2005 during Hurricane Wilma crews had to drive house- by-house to find out if someone had power.

FPL has various resources on their website www.FPL.com/storm to prepare for hurricanes.