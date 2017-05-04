Ex-Palm Beach Gardens High athletic director William Weed submits resignation

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Hacker claims release of stolen copies of Netflix series

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Trump pushes school choice, making good on campaign promise

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Britain's Prince Philip, 95, to retire from royal duties

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Former Palm Beach Gardens High School's athletic director William Weed has turned in his resignation.

Weed was arrested Monday after an investigation that started in February.

A police report stated that he used a covert camera to obtain videos and images of a female juvenile.

The Palm Beach County School District had previously reassigned Weed to his home.

His resignation takes effect June 5.

Weed faces charges of video voyeurism and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Police said there is no evidence of any other victims.

He is currently out on bond.

School district confirms Bill Weed has resigned. Effective June 5. He is still reassigned to home until that date @WPTV — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWPTV) May 4, 2017

