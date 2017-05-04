Ex-Palm Beach Gardens High athletic director William Weed submit - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ex-Palm Beach Gardens High athletic director William Weed submits resignation

picture by PBSO picture by PBSO

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Former Palm Beach Gardens High School's athletic director William Weed has turned in his resignation.

Weed was arrested Monday after an investigation that started in February.

A police report stated that he used a covert camera to obtain videos and images of a female juvenile.

The Palm Beach County School District had previously reassigned Weed to his home.

His resignation takes effect June 5.

Weed faces charges of video voyeurism and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Police said there is no evidence of any other victims.

He is currently out on bond.

