PBSO deputies nab bank robbery suspect

A man suspected of robbing a Lake Worth bank just after noon Thursday didn't get very far.

Shortly after the PNC Bank in the 400 block of Lucerne Ave. was robbed deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office showed up.

They got a description of the man and found someone who resembled him two blocks east of the bank at a Dollar General, according to the sheriff's office.

They determined he was their man and took him into custody.

He has not yet been identified.

 

