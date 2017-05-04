Utilities truck falls into hole after main break - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Utilities truck falls into hole after main break

A truck from the West Palm Beach Public Utilities fell into a hole following a water main break Thursday.

Employees for the utilities department were working on a fire hydrant when the main broke and flooded an area near Best Buy on Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., fire rescue said.

Work to repair the main began shortly after the break.

Due to the break, the nearby Palm Beach Outlets has closed its food court and restaurants until further notice, because it gets its water from the city's main water line.

All stores remain open.

 

