A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The Key West Police chief, in charge of the death investigation of Delray Beach Police Officer Christine Braswell, responded to criticism levied at his officers by the defense attorney of the driver in the deadly crash.

31-year-old Lacy Morris is charged with DUI manslaughter in the crash. Her lawyer, Evan Hoffman, questioned the procedures and the results of the toxicology report done on his client.

Crash investigators say, in the early morning hours of April 8, Morris was driving the car that hit the scooter driven by Braswell. When police arrived, Morris refused to do a field sobriety test.

"There are steps that we take when they do that," said Key West Police Chief Donald Lee

A technician had to draw her blood on scene. Her blood alcohol level was 0.17, which is double the legal limit.

Morris's lawyer refuses to accept those results.

“Just because they say that’s what the result was, there is so much that goes into that." Hoffman said. "Did they use a proper kit? Did they swap it with alcohol at the scene? Do they have the proper warrant to get the blood? If any of them are off or skewed, the whole thing is off.”

Chief Lee said he has full confidence that his officers did everything by the book.

"This isn’t the first case were someone has refused a roadside sobriety test," Lee said. "I'm satisfied with the Key West Police Department’s investigation thus far.”

Hoffman also said he believes the arrest warrant for his client were premature since his office is still waiting to review much of the evidence, including the toxicology report of both Officer Braswell and Officer Bernenda Marc.

Marc was severely injured in the crash.

Chief Lee refuted that the state acted prematurely.

“Any defense attorney knows that they will get the chance to review all the evidence in the case through discovery,” Lee said.

The toxicology report for the two officers isn't expected to be released for several weeks.

Back at the crash scene, cab driver Daniel Hall, who witnessed the crash on April 8 said he still can't get the images from the scene out of his head.

"I think about it," Hall said. "I think about it a lot.”

Hall filled up his cab at the gas station across the street from where the crash happened. He still comes here all the time.

"I still think about it every time I come in and gas up," Hall said. "I glance at the road.”

He said the images still haunt him, including the reaction from Morris.

“She got out of the car and was holding her hands in front of her face and was basically screaming," Hall said.

Despite that Hall said he thinks she needs to face justice.

“She’s gotta face up to it,” Hall said. “A person’s life was taken.”

Hall, a cab driver for 25 years, said he has certainly seen his fair share of drunk divers and crashes.

“I see it every night,” Hall said. “I drive nights in Key West.”

Despite all his years on the roads, Hall said he has never a crash as horrific as this.

“I pray for officer Braswell and Marc alike,” Hall said.

Morris was transported on Thursday from a jail in Broward County to a facility in Miami-Dade County. Her lawyer expects her to be brought before a judge on Friday morning there.