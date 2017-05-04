Swastika found on the wall at Park VIsta HS

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

Thursday afternoon, Park Vista High School sent out a recorded message alerting parents to a threat painted on the walls at the school. However, that was well after moms and dads reached out to NewsChannel 5 already aware of the swastika and upset the school didn’t alert them sooner.



The principal, Reginald Myers, says parents do not need to worry. He says the district wanted to investigate the threatening image and message before sending out information to parents.



The principal confirmed that early Wednesday morning school employees discovered this graffiti on the walls,

including a swastika and a threatening message that said, "come 5/5 for a surprise."



“Basically I’ve just been hearing that there’s been some graffiti around school,” said student Isak Stenfelt, a senior at the school.



The images are on social media and word of the graffiti is making its way through the hallways.

Students told us the message has some of their peers considering skipping school tomorrow.



“I do have some friends who got a bit concerned about that,” said Stenfelt. “They’re basically concerned about something coming up again.”



Still fresh in their minds is a threat on students a year ago.

In one of the bathrooms at the same high school someone wrote “ I'm going to shoot 11 people. Can you guess who?”



Responding to parents concerns that they weren't notified earlier, Park Vista High School Principle Reginald Myers said their first priority was to remove the graffiti, noting its inappropriate and disrespectful nature.



“Obviously we take everything very, very seriously,” said Myers.



Then he says it was important for the school to investigate first before they released the information.



“We want to make sure when we put information out there, we want to make sure it’s good information for our parents,” said Myers.



Myers said school will go on as normal and that parents should not be concerned.

