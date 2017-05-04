What happens if it rains at SunFest? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

What happens if it rains at SunFest?

SunFest kicked off things off on Wednesday night with thousands pouring in to see music acts like Snoop Dogg and Weezer.

The weather was great, too but forecasts are changing, with storms expected over the next couple of days. How does SunFest prepare for that?

"It's a Florida forecast, so it's a little unpredictable," said Melissa Sullivan, SunFest spokeswoman.

But fear not, SunFest organizers say they've got you covered.

"There's so many scenarios. Luckily we have plans for all of them. But we are right now just watching and waiting to see how it may or may not affect us," said Sullivan.

If it rains, shows can be delayed to accommodate festival goers.

"As long as everyone is safe, the show will go on. If we need to delay or change something, we'll obviously accommodate that," said Sullivan.

SunFest does stand by it's policies, so refunds can not be issued.

"Unfortunately if were were to cancel an act, we still have to pay them, even if it due to those mother nature circumstances," Sullivan said.

Jane Hutton, a tent vendor coordinator with Arena Americas, says people are welcome to seek shelter under a tent during rain, but watch out when there's lightning.

"Best thing to do is find a permanent structure. And don't touch a tent pole, because a tent pole could get electrified," said Hutton.

Hutton added that if there is just rain, people are welcome to seek shelter under a tent.

"Every tent we install, we install keeping in mind a hurricane can come at any time. So we're ready for a storm before the storms hits -- always," she said.

Even Pizza Girls, one of the nearest covered buildings to SunFest, is prepared for more customers. They're celebrating their 21st SunFest.

"We're ready, we're staffed. We bring on an extra eight to ten people just for SunFest that we hire just for that week of business," said manager George Poole. "We are ready and staffed with plenty of pizza."

Poole said the business broke records on Wednesday night.

"It was actually a record night for us as far as sales," he said. "It was our biggest night in 21 years."

If you see storms nearby, be sure to keep your ears open if anything changes.

"They'll make announcements if there's anything that any of the guests need to know. And whatever they tell you to do, do it as quickly as possible," added Hutton.

You are allowed to bring umbrellas to the festival. Click here to read more about what you can and can't bring.

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals plays at 8 p.m. on the Tire Kingdom Stage. Macklemore  and Ryan Lewis perform at 8:30 p.m. on the Ford Stage. Click here to see the full schedule.

