Man killed in Turnpike rollover crash

An adult male was killed in a single rollover crash on the Turnpike Thursday afternoon. 

The fatal accident shut down all southbound lanes of the Turnpike at mile marker 136, near Palm City. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle rolled over and was hit by a dump truck. The driver of the truck was not injured. 

St. Lucie and Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 

The victim was transported by Air Rescue to a local trauma facility in critical condition and later died. 

His identity has not yet been released. 

