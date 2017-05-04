Despite rain, burn ban still in effect - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Despite rain, burn ban still in effect

Despite the recent rain, burn bans are still in place for Palm Beach, Okeechobee, Indian River and St. Lucie counties. 

The Florida Forest Service says all equipment is ready to fight a fire. Firefighter are also on call in case of lighting strike sparks a fire. 

The ban means absolutely no bonfires, fireworks or burning debris. 

If you spot a fire, you are asked to call 911. 

