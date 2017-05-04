Two headliners delayed at SunFest due to rain - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two headliners delayed at SunFest due to rain

A little rain Thursday night slowed down the fun at SunFest, but it didn't stop it.

Two headliners, Macklemore and Ben Harper, were delayed but eventually played a full set Thursday night.

The event organizers sent out alerts and put electronic messages up on the big boards to warn fans.

Tents are checked and secured daily. They're built to withstand Florida's sometimes unpredictable tropic climate.

Umbrellas are allowed if you plan on heading to SunFest later this week.

