Mixed reaction following Congress ACA vote

Following a U.S Congress vote in favor of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, both supporters and opponents of the law are closely watching what the U.S. Senate will do next.

Locally, the decision is sparking mixed reactions.

Port St. Lucie small business owner, Toby Overdorf, has owned Crossroads Environmental, Inc. for more than 20 years.

When the Affordable Care Act became a law, he says he noticed an immediate financial burden, one that impacted him and his 27 employees.

“We had to limit the amount of coverage that we were able to give,” Overdorf said.

Healthcare became the second most expensive budget item for his business, aside from payroll. He had to have a hard conversation with his employees.

“We had to offer a diminished level of insurance to our employees,” Overdorf said.

He says he has heard similar stories from other small business owners.

On the other hand, some people considered the Affordable Care Act to be lifesaving.

Florence French, Regional Director for Enroll America, says she saw first hand how the healthcare plan helped thousands of people.

Through Enroll America, she says she teaches people about the Affordable Care Act.

“We have helped individuals, we have helped families,” French said.

She saw how it helped people with pre-existing conditions. She saw people signing up for healthcare who never had coverage before.

“It’s a really sad day,” French said about the vote in Congress.

She says the results could be devastating if the Senate follows suit.

“Things would go back to not just the way they were, but worse. There’s talk of cutting back millions of dollars in Medicaid.”

Overdorf had a much different day.

“I’m thrilled.”
 

