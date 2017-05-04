Mixed reaction following Congress ACA vote

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

Following a U.S Congress vote in favor of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, both supporters and opponents of the law are closely watching what the U.S. Senate will do next.

Locally, the decision is sparking mixed reactions.

Port St. Lucie small business owner, Toby Overdorf, has owned Crossroads Environmental, Inc. for more than 20 years.

When the Affordable Care Act became a law, he says he noticed an immediate financial burden, one that impacted him and his 27 employees.

“We had to limit the amount of coverage that we were able to give,” Overdorf said.

Healthcare became the second most expensive budget item for his business, aside from payroll. He had to have a hard conversation with his employees.

“We had to offer a diminished level of insurance to our employees,” Overdorf said.

He says he has heard similar stories from other small business owners.

On the other hand, some people considered the Affordable Care Act to be lifesaving.

Florence French, Regional Director for Enroll America, says she saw first hand how the healthcare plan helped thousands of people.

Through Enroll America, she says she teaches people about the Affordable Care Act.

“We have helped individuals, we have helped families,” French said.

She saw how it helped people with pre-existing conditions. She saw people signing up for healthcare who never had coverage before.

“It’s a really sad day,” French said about the vote in Congress.

She says the results could be devastating if the Senate follows suit.

“Things would go back to not just the way they were, but worse. There’s talk of cutting back millions of dollars in Medicaid.”

Overdorf had a much different day.

“I’m thrilled.”

