Stuart men rescue children from apartment fire

Stuart men rescue children from apartment fire

Two children have a few men in Stuart to thank for whisking them away to safety after their kitchen stove caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Police said the children's grandmother walked to a nearby store while cooking dinner. Within minutes, the stove caught on fire inside the apartment.

 

Officers arrived to find three Stuart men and two children, ages 15 and 7, outside of the residence. While taking statements from the men, police learned of their heroism.

The three men, Emmanual Wilson, Jonevius Linsey and Jerrious King, were outside at the time and saw smoke coming from the apartment and immediately rushed inside.

Police said while King grabbed the fire extinguisher, Linsey and Wilson quickly escorted the children out of the apartment. King was able to extinguish the fire.

Officers said the men’s quick actions potentially saved two lives and prevented serious property damage.

