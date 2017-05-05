Stuart men rescue children from apartment fire

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Story Video: Click here

Two children have a few men in Stuart to thank for whisking them away to safety after their kitchen stove caught fire Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: More Good News stories

Police said the children's grandmother walked to a nearby store while cooking dinner. Within minutes, the stove caught on fire inside the apartment.

Officers arrived to find three Stuart men and two children, ages 15 and 7, outside of the residence. While taking statements from the men, police learned of their heroism.

The three men, Emmanual Wilson, Jonevius Linsey and Jerrious King, were outside at the time and saw smoke coming from the apartment and immediately rushed inside.

Police said while King grabbed the fire extinguisher, Linsey and Wilson quickly escorted the children out of the apartment. King was able to extinguish the fire.

Officers said the men’s quick actions potentially saved two lives and prevented serious property damage.