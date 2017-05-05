Combi USA recalls stroller, car seat combos

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

(NBC) - A fall hazard has prompted Combi USA to recall some of its stroller and car seat combos.

The recall involves about 1,000 Combi shuttle model strollers and car seats used as travel systems and sold in silver and red.

The car seat can disengage from the stroller's frame and pose a fall hazard to an infant inside.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the products together but can continue to use them separately and contact Combi for a free repair.

Combi USA can be reached toll-free at 844-332-6730 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.combiusa.com and click on "Safety Notifications" at the bottom of the page for more information. Combi USA will contact consumers who registered their products.

