Combi USA recalls stroller, car seat combos

Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
The car seat can disengage from the stroller's frame and pose a fall hazard to an infant inside.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
Consumers should stop using the products together but can continue to use them separately and contact Combi for a free repair.
Combi USA can be reached toll-free at 844-332-6730 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.combiusa.com and click on "Safety Notifications" at the bottom of the page for more information. Combi USA will contact consumers who registered their products.