Apartment fire displaces 17 people near Lantana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Apartment fire displaces 17 people near Lantana

Story Video: Click here

The Red Cross said a Thursday night apartment fire displaced 17 people near Lantana. 

The fire occurred on Highland Road and affected two families, which included six adults and 11 children.

 

Red Cross spokesman Patrick Lucey said in a written statement that the organization was assisting the families with food, temporary lodging and clothing.

The cause of the fire has not been released.


 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.