Semi strikes, kills pedestrian in Okeechobee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Semi strikes, kills pedestrian in Okeechobee

A pedestrian died after being struck by a tractor trailer in Okeechobee County early Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Dennis Jonas Cummings, 23, of Okeechobee was lying in the westbound lane of NE 120 St. when he was struck, FHP said.

Troopers think another vehicle might have hit Cummings prior to the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 954.308.5929.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.