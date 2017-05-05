Person drowns in Delray Beach pool - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person drowns in Delray Beach pool

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a person drowned in pool Friday morning.

The death occurred around 8 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Heron Drive. 

The victim's name has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.