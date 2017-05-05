Cocaine found in 5 greyhounds following Florida races

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have revoked a racing greyhound trainer's license after five dogs tested positive for cocaine in their systems.

According to records from the state's Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Malcolm McAllister's racing license was revoked on April 24.

Urine samples for the dogs were taken by state employees following races at the St. Petersburg Kennel Club -- known as Derby Lane -- in January.

McAllister did not return calls to a number listed in public records. He didn't dispute the findings and waived his right to a hearing. He wrote in a note to the agency that someone he'd hired either dropped or administered the drug, and that it wasn't him.

Records show Florida's greyhound industry has had 46 cocaine positives since 2008.

The Tampa Bay Times first reported the story Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.