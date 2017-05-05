Cocaine found in 5 greyhounds following Florida races - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cocaine found in 5 greyhounds following Florida races

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have revoked a racing greyhound trainer's license after five dogs tested positive for cocaine in their systems.

According to records from the state's Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Malcolm McAllister's racing license was revoked on April 24.

Urine samples for the dogs were taken by state employees following races at the St. Petersburg Kennel Club -- known as Derby Lane -- in January.

McAllister did not return calls to a number listed in public records. He didn't dispute the findings and waived his right to a hearing. He wrote in a note to the agency that someone he'd hired either dropped or administered the drug, and that it wasn't him.

Records show Florida's greyhound industry has had 46 cocaine positives since 2008.

The Tampa Bay Times first reported the story Thursday.

