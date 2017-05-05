Charged driver yet to face judge; lawyer furious

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

MIAMI - The driver charged in the crash that killed a Delray Beach police officer was supposed to have her first appearance in court on Friday. However, that won't happen.

Lacy Morris, 31, was arrested Tuesday on DUI manslaughter charges in connection with the crash that killed Delray Beach Police Officer Christine Braswell.

Within 72 hours of her arrest she should have been brought before a judge, but that didn’t happen.

Morris’ lawyer, Evan Hoffman, is furious.

“I’m shocked,” Hoffman said. “That someone could be held without having been magistrated is unconscionable.”

Morris, who is facing the charges in Key West where the crash happened, was arrested Tuesday in Broward County. She was held there and then was transported Thursday, but not to the Key West. Instead she was taken to a facility in Miami-Dade.

Finding Morris’ location has been difficult.

On Thursday, officials with the Key West Police Department, the State Attorney’s Office in Monroe County and Morris’ lawyer himself didn’t know where she was.

Hoffman got a confirmation on her court appearance late that night.

“I spoke to the jail personally at 10:30 p.m. to confirm that she would be magistrated today, (Friday),” Hoffman said.

Hoffman was in court on Friday when he learned his client was not being brought before a judge today.

“We were told that it’s a policy now in Miami that if you don’t have a case in Miami, it’s just a warrant hold from another county, they not going to magistrate her,” Hoffman said. “So now Miss Morris has been to two different jurisdictions, has not been magistrated, and we could have surrendered her this whole time in Key West.”

Hoffman said Morris will not have her first appearance on Friday. He is not sure when she will face a judge but said it’s going to be sometime next week in Monroe County.

“Who knows at this point,” Hoffman said.

