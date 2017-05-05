SunFest introduces new art district - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SunFest introduces new art district

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - SunFest is in full swing and with the weekend upon us, several new features open up Friday.

The art district begins at the intersection of Flagler Drive and Fern Street.  You'll see large sculptures to welcome you to the area.

The art district has more than 60 vendors for visitors to browse and shop. There are also some interactive art displays for you to participate in.

SunFest will not feature the juried art show as in past years.

The Chill Zone is also a new feature at Trinity Park. You can relax in a hammock, play cornhole or life-sized Jenga, and take in your surroundings.

Both areas, along with the third stage, all open at 5 p.m. when gates open Friday, and will remain open through the weekend.

