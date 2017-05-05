SunFest introduces new art district

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - SunFest is in full swing and with the weekend upon us, several new features open up Friday.

The art district begins at the intersection of Flagler Drive and Fern Street. You'll see large sculptures to welcome you to the area.

The art district has more than 60 vendors for visitors to browse and shop. There are also some interactive art displays for you to participate in.

SunFest will not feature the juried art show as in past years.

The Chill Zone is also a new feature at Trinity Park. You can relax in a hammock, play cornhole or life-sized Jenga, and take in your surroundings.

Both areas, along with the third stage, all open at 5 p.m. when gates open Friday, and will remain open through the weekend.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.