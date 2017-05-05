Several car break-ins in Royal Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Several car break-ins in Royal Palm Beach

Erin Baker told woke up early Friday morning to head to school to take three tests, but she was left dealing with broken windows and shattered glass on cars belonging to her, her mother and sister.

She called 911 immediately.

She said she's scared knowing the person who did this to their vehicles may still be at large. "When I first saw it I was at loss for words I almost had a panic attack honestly when I saw it I was just literally gasping I was like huhhhh."

Baker said she's thankful she didn't leave any valuables in her vehicle.

Two houses down vandals also busted the window of a black Mercedes.

If you have information that could help investigators call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.
 

