$247K, guns and drugs seized in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police say they have confiscated thousands of dollars in cash as well as guns and drugs after serving a search warrant at a home on SW Hawthorne Circle Wednesday.

After getting information from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Port St. Lucie detectives began their investigation which ended with Wednesday's raid.

Detectives said they found several versions of cannabis, including wax, oil and edibles, as well as pills, cocaine, $247,508 cash, three handguns, a rifle, and ammo.

Detectives said they arrested 40-year-old Scott Schlein, 62-year-old Deborah Schlein and 64-year-old Gary Schlein on various drug-related charges.

Port St. Lucie police said PBSO also made arrests and drug seizures in Palm Beach County.

