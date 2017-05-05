Florida Senate says yes to more recess, fewer tests

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida may finally require that children in elementary schools have recess every day under a sweeping education bill passed by the Florida Senate.

The Senate voted unanimously Thursday for a bill that includes the recess requirement and also eliminates end-of-course exams in Algebra 2 and civics. The bill would also push back testing dates, although that measure doesn't take effect until 2019.

House and Senate Republicans have been working for days on a comprehensive education bill. The bill heads next to the Florida House.

If the bill becomes law, elementary schools would be required to set aside 20 minutes each day for "free-play recess."

For the past two years, mothers of school children have lobbied for the recess bill. They say children need recess to expend energy and give them a break from schoolwork.

