Driver dies after Martin Co. Turnpike crash

A driver who lost control of his car and crashed in Martin County has died.
Witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol that 24-year-old Troy Matthew Koszewski of Englewood was southbound on the Florida Turnpike Thursday about 6:30 p.m. when he struck a concrete median barrier wall and overturned several times.
The witnesses said the car was going at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic before the crash.
A dump truck traveling behind Koszewski's Mazda struck the car's roof as it overturned. That driver was not injured.
Koszewski was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The crash closed southbound lanes near mile marker 136 for almost three hours.