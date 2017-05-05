Driver dies after Martin Co. Turnpike crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver dies after Martin Co. Turnpike crash

A driver who lost control of his car and crashed in Martin County has died.

Witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol that 24-year-old Troy Matthew Koszewski of Englewood was southbound on the Florida Turnpike Thursday about 6:30 p.m. when he struck a concrete median barrier wall and overturned several times.

The witnesses said the car was going at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic before the crash.

A dump truck traveling behind Koszewski's Mazda struck the car's roof as it overturned. That driver was not injured.

Koszewski was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The crash closed southbound lanes near mile marker 136 for almost three hours.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.