2 Officers in Demarcus Semer shooting fired

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

Story Video: Click here

Two officers involved in the police-involved shooting of Demarcus Semer during a traffic stop have been fired.

The termination happened Friday.

A grand jury had cleared the officers of any criminal charges in the April 2016 shooting.

The grand jury summary said Semer died from a single gunshot wound to the lower right side of his back, and that he may have been trying to avoid arrest for minor misdemeanor drug offenses.

The grand jury summary says Semer did not provide his license at first, and officers noticed a small amount of marijuana on the instrument panel.

After refusing to get out, Semer put the car in gear, running over one officer’s legs. That officer fired his weapon from just above the ground. The second officer, who had eventually gotten into the car, said Semer was trying to push him out, and upon hearing the initial shots, assumed Semer fired the gun.

Seconds later, Semer got out of the car, and there was a short pursuit. The second officer said Semer turned back toward him and raised one of his hands. The officer said he saw an object in Semer’s hand and fired.

When finally reaching Semer, his hands were empty, his cell phone found a few feet away.

A search of the car Semer was driving found drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana was found wrapped in plastic along the street, but no prints or DNA could be found on it.

Semer had no criminal record before his death.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.