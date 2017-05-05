FHP: 2 hurt, 2 killed in Fellsmere crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FHP: 2 hurt, 2 killed in Fellsmere crash

Two people died and two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fellsmere Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Mercury Sable was northbound on Armory Road when the driver ran a stop sign at Fellsmere Farm Road, left the road, crashed into a fence and became airborne, FHP said.

The car traveled over one canal and ended up in a second waterway.

Jeanie Yarrington, 31, of Largo, Florida, and Brian J. Null, 1, also of Largo died from their injuries, FHP said.

Another child in the car remains in critical condition. The driver received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.