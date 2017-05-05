Jupiter Beach Park erosion raises safety concern

-
From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.More >> From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school. More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
Is the Force strong with you?More >>
President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs. More >>
Story Video: Click here
Dan Moore says there's many reasons to love Jupiter Beach Park.
“Close to the Inlet, there's activity, you can see boats coming in and out of the Inlet,” he says.
However, he says steep drop offs at the park are a concern -- as much as 10 feet in some places.
“I mean it's 2, 3 feet over head. No one can get up and down that kind of drop off to get access to the water,” Moore says.
“It seems to make sense just to bring a front and loader out here or a small bulldozer and just grade it so that it safe.”
The Jupiter Inlet District says the condition, known as 'scarping', was caused by strong wind and powerful waves -- and not a recent dredging project.
“Mother Nature bats last, she ultimately decides where the sand goes,” says Michael Grella with the Jupiter Inlet District.
He says they’re working to address the issue.
“What I'm going to do is call the county parks and rec department and maybe get with the lifeguards and see what their recommendation is. It could be that Mother Nature will take care of it.”
Robert Keefer, who walks this beach with his dog Jake every morning, agrees.
“It’s a cycle of nature. Waxing and waning as they call it,” he says.
A former life guard at the beach for 23 years, he's says seen this before and he's sure we'll see it again.
“It’ll wash in all summer, and then October it'll take it right back. But that's the way of the beach.”
Environmental Resources Management says it's optimistic that conditions will improve at the beach in time for the peak of turtle nesting season.Scripps Only Content 2017