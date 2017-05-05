Demonstrators upset with House Health Care Bill - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Demonstrators upset with House Health Care Bill

The House of Representatives passed legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on May 4, 2017.

Now, people in Palm Beach County say they're upset with this bill.

Demonstrators lined US-1 in North Palm Beach on May 5, 2017 in front of Rep. Brian Mast's office.

Mast voted yes on the House Health Care bill.

"There are provisions in the bill, which if passed would strip away protections even by those who have insurance under employers,” said Laura Cain, a demonstrator.

People were holding on signs, calling on the congressman to explain his vote.

“Pay attention, start communicating and be forceful. Be peaceful, don't be violent," said Cain.

The Senate now has to pass their own version of the bill for the measure to go forward.

