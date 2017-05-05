Teacher may not see needed salary increases

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

Story Video: Click here

For high school teacher Michael Woods, teaching is more than just a profession. It’s his passion.



However, after teaching for more than 20 years, he’s learned his pay check isn’t going as far as it use to.



“I’m not ungrateful for salary increases,” said Woods. “But I also realize, when I go to the store things,

gas, are increasing at a larger pace than salaries are to meet that demand.”



Woods used to work a second job teaching ESOL night classes. Now, he takes on extra responsibilities as a teacher to help supplement his income.

“I like being with the kids and doing things for kids, but I have to remain active and engaged if I’m going to pay bills,” said Woods.

Woods and so many other teachers will likely face the same struggle again next year.



“It’s just disheartening to see the lack of investment,” said Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa.



Avossa and superintendents across the state point the finger at state lawmakers who they claim put together a budget that won’t go far enough to appropriately fund public education.



Avossa said overall the district will get an increase, but he says the money is already spoken for by rising utility costs and increased pension responsibilities.



“Are we going to look for teacher raises and make cuts or are we going to cut programs and impact kids and none of those are good choices,” explained Avossa.



The district is already struggling to retain and hire good teachers.

Classroom Teachers Association president Kathi Gundlach says teachers are continuing to do more with less, and a breaking point could be coming.



“It’s kind of like running on a quarter of a tank of gas, sooner or later you’re going to run out of gas. And that’s what the legislature has been doing is starving public education,” said Gundlach.



For those wondering about the half-cent sales tax, the district says that money cannot be used on things like teacher salaries. The vote on the budget could be a soon as Monday.

We have reached out to some of our local law makers about their decision to support this budget. We are still waiting to hear back.