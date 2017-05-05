Ben Carson reading room opens in Riviera Beach

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

Inlet Grove Community High School is the first high school in Florida to have a Ben Carson Reading Room.

Students at Inlet Grove expressed their gratitude to the Carson Scholars Fund and got to hear from the charity about the donation to their school.

Although Dr. Ben Carson was not there, he did make an appearance in a video shout out to the students.

The Carson Scholars Fund said the reading room will be a place for students to find sanctuary and stimulate their imaginations.

"By putting in these reading rooms, the kids learn to read for points and they turn the points for prizes,” said Lacena "Candy" Carson, Dr. Ben Carson's wife. “At first they're doing it for the prizes but after awhile they really learn to love learning and that's what we're all about. Trying to give kids another trajectory so that they will be on the road to success."

The reading room is sponsored by Sid and Esther Dinerstein and Gwen and Gerry Richman for $18,000.

This fifth high school in the country to have a Carson reading room and there are 169 around the country.