Man injured in Riviera Beach hit-and-run

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- A man was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach early Saturday.
According to Riviera Beach Police, at about 3:13 a.m., a police officer on routine patrol heard the impact of a car hitting an adult male on W. Blue Heron Boulevard near President Barack Obama Highway.
The vehicle left the scene after striking the man.
A traffic stop was initiated on that vehicle approximately 3 blocks away from the scene of the incident.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital by Riviera Beach Fire Rescue.
Police say his injuries are potentially life threatening.
The adult male who was driving the vehicle that struck the man is being questioned by police.