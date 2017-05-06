1 Dead in Martin County rollover crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead in Martin County rollover crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead in a rollover crash Saturday morning in Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the single-vehicle crash happened on the Martin Grade Scenic Highway.

Deputies have not released information on the victim or vehicle at this time.

