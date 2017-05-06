Robbery victim shot, killed in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Robbery victim shot, killed in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. --  A robbery victim was killed early Saturday in West Palm Beach.

Police received a 911 call regarding a robbery and a shooting at 5540 North Haverhill Road at Royal Poincianna Apartments just before 1 a.m.

Responding officers located the male victim, identified as 18-year-old Lyonel Jean-Pierre, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Andrea Branch at 561-822-1691 or Detective Ryan Patterson at 561-822-1658.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.