Police search for driver in hit-and-run crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach police are searching for the driver of a deadly hit-and-run accident on Saturday morning.

The accident happened on Greenwood Avenue. The Avenue was closed for several hours to all traffic.

The suspect's gray Hyundai was located at Echo Lake Park on Haden Avenue. Police are searching for the driver at this time.

There is no information on the deceased victim at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

