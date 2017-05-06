Armed robbery suspects captured in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Armed robbery suspects captured in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Two men are in custody after police say they robbed a Boynton Beach bank this morning.

The armed robbery took place around 11 a.m. at Amtrust bank at 127 Congress Avenue.

The suspects fled the bank in a vehicle and were taken into custody by police after a brief chase.

Detectives are interviewing the suspects and more information will be released when it becomes available.

