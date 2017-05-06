Woman killed by dog; pet won't let rescuers in

-
Saturday, May 6 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-05-06 18:59:34 GMT
Saturday, May 6 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-05-06 18:59:34 GMT
From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.More >> From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.More >>
Friday, May 5 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-05-05 13:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 5 2017 9:54 AM EDT2017-05-05 13:54:26 GMT
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school. More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:04:31 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:04:31 GMT
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 9:42 AM EDT2017-05-04 13:42:33 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 9:42 AM EDT2017-05-04 13:42:33 GMT
Is the Force strong with you?More >>
Is the Force strong with you?More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-05-04 12:53:33 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-05-04 12:53:33 GMT
President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs. More >>
President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.More >>
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Authorities say a dog that apparently attacked and killed its owner in North Carolina would not let emergency workers inside the home.
Buncombe County deputies say officers went to the home Monday evening after receiving a 911 call and saw 59-year-old Jane Egle unconscious with what appeared to be animal bites.
Deputies told the Citizen-Times of Asheville a South African Boerboel would not allow rescuers inside and authorities had to kill the animal.
Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened.
Animal control officials say two other Boerboels inside the home are too aggressive and will have to be euthanized.
The American Kennel Club says Boerboels were developed as a farm dog in South Africa.
---Associated Press 2017