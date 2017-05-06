Man stabbed in Palm Springs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man stabbed in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. -- A man is in stable condition after a stabbing in Palm Springs Saturday afternoon.

Police say the stabbing occurred around 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of Gulfstream Road.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Police are trying to locate the suspect. The suspect's motive is unclear.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.