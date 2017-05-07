Man shot and killed at Foster's Shak bar in suburban West Palm B - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot and killed at Foster's Shak bar in suburban West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide in suburban West Palm Beach.

Deputies say they got reports of a shooting at Foster’s Shak on Belvedere Road at 12:28 a.m.

The victim, identified as Mansor Harris, 39, suffered multiple gunshots and died.

The shooter fled the scene, and deputies do not have a motive.

If you have information regarding this shooting are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

