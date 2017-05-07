One man dead, suspect at large near PBIA - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One man dead, suspect at large near PBIA

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight homicide in suburban West Palm Beach.

Deputies say they got reports of a shooting at 12:28 a.m. PBSO says they responded to Foster’s Shak on Belvedere Road, one man is dead.

At this time a suspect is at large and deputies did not have a motive to release.

People who saw something or know something about the shooting are urged to call Crimestoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.