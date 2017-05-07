Red Cross assists family in Lantana fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Red Cross assists family in Lantana fire

The Red Cross says it responded to a fire on South Ridge Road Sunday morning.

The team of two Red Cross volunteers helped coordinate emergency aid for 1 family with 2 adults and 4 children displaced by the blaze.

The Red Cross is assessing the immediate emergency needs such as food, temporary lodging and clothing.

The details of the fire were unavailable at the time of release.
 

