PBSO deputy injured in Lake Worth crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO deputy injured in Lake Worth crash

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy was injured Sunday morning when a vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with his patrol car.

The deputy was traveling southbound on S. Dixie Highway in Lake Worth when a vehicle heading westbound on 8th Avenue South ran a stiop sign and collided with the marked patrol car.

PBSO says both the deputy and victim were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

