Police: 1 fatally shot by officer at car show - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a man was fatally shot by a Florida police officer working off-duty at a car show.

Tarpon Springs Police Maj. Jeffrey Young said visitors attending the show Saturday, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Tampa, alerted the officer to a suspicious man riding his bicycle nearby.

Young said the officer stopped the man and he initially gave the officer a fake name before providing another name, which the officer repeated over the radio.

Young said the officer's radio then went silent until he said, "Shots fired," three times.

According to Young, the officer then said over the radio that the suspect "came at me with a knife."

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. The officer was not injured.

Neither the officer nor the suspect was identified. Young said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate.

