Push to legalize fantasy sports fails in Florida - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Push to legalize fantasy sports fails in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- A last-minute push to clear up the murky legal status of fantasy sports in Florida failed in the waning moments of the legislative session.

Late Friday, the Florida House rejected a proposal that fantasy sports are legal and not subject to regulation. The Florida Senate had added the provision earlier in the week to a bill repealing state regulation of several different types of jobs.

This means the Florida Legislature won't consider fantasy sports again until next year's annual session.

Florida's attorney general in 1991 issued an opinion saying football fantasy leagues were a form of illegal gambling. But fantasy leagues have continued to expand since, including the creation of daily fantasy leagues.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.