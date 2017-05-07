Blood drive held at Lake Worth church

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

Story Video: Click here

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The World Mission Society Church of God in Lake Worth held a blood drive on Sunday.

The event featured performances and food on the church grounds.

Michael Holland with the church said, "We want to raise awareness for our members of our church and also for the whole world of how important it is to serve the community in donating blood is something that many of us can do and have the ability to do."

The Mega Blood Drive aimed to collect enough blood to save 600 lives.