Blood drive held at Lake Worth church - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Blood drive held at Lake Worth church

Story Video: Click here

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The World Mission Society Church of God in Lake Worth held a blood drive on Sunday.

The event featured performances and food on the church grounds.

Michael Holland with the church said, "We want to raise awareness for our members of our church and also for the whole world of how important it is to serve the community in donating blood is something that many of us can do and have the ability to do."

The Mega Blood Drive aimed to collect enough blood to save 600 lives.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.