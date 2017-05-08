Fire concerns continue after blaze in Martin Co.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

US jobs data show some scars from recession finally healing

There are more brush fire concerns after a Sunday blaze threatened nearby homes and closed down Interstate 95 in Martin County.

All lanes are back open and the fire is 100 percent contained according to Florida Forest Service.

Julie Ann Lubarsky has seen brush fires flare up constantly. Her biggest concern has been her three horses.

On Sunday, her fears almost became a reality with a brush fire nearby on Wisteria Terrace.

Firefighters battled the 28-acre brush fire for several hours. The wind also helped spread the fire across I-95, forcing Florida Highway Patrol to shutdown I-95 just south of Martin Highway.

The fire comes as we head into another dry week.

"It's still dry out there despite the rainfall, and we need everybody to be vigilant. You need to start cleaning off your roof and gutters, cleaning around your house," says Melissa Yunas of Florida Forest Service.

The cause of this fire is still unknown.