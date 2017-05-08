Fire concerns continue after blaze in Martin Co.

There are more brush fire concerns after a Sunday blaze threatened nearby homes and closed down Interstate 95 in Martin County.
All lanes are back open and the fire is 100 percent contained according to Florida Forest Service.
Julie Ann Lubarsky has seen brush fires flare up constantly. Her biggest concern has been her three horses.
On Sunday, her fears almost became a reality with a brush fire nearby on Wisteria Terrace.
Firefighters battled the 28-acre brush fire for several hours. The wind also helped spread the fire across I-95, forcing Florida Highway Patrol to shutdown I-95 just south of Martin Highway.
The fire comes as we head into another dry week.
"It's still dry out there despite the rainfall, and we need everybody to be vigilant. You need to start cleaning off your roof and gutters, cleaning around your house," says Melissa Yunas of Florida Forest Service.