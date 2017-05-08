All I-95 lanes in Martin County reopen - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All I-95 lanes in Martin County reopen

Story Video: Click here

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened after a brush fire caused closures in both directions in Martin County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Forest Service says the fire is 80 percent contained as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

-----------

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A brush fire on I-95 in Martin County has northbound lanes closed at Kanner Highway and southbound lanes closed at S.R. 714.

Martin County Fire Rescue says the fire covers 15 acres, burning on the north side of I-95.

There are 3 brush trucks and 3 bulldozers from Florida Forest Service on scene.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.